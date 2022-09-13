MDO Stay Boosts Kaival’s Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group reported revenues of $3.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, up from $3.2 million for the same period of 2021. Gross profit was $442,100 compared to a loss of $84,300 for comparable 2021 period.

Kaival attributed its improved revenues in part to an August court ruling that set aside a marketing denial order issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to the company’s nontobacco flavored Bidi Stick e-cigarettes. Arguing that the agency had insufficiently considered Kaival Brands’ marketing and sales access restriction plans, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ordered the FDA to further review Kaival’s premarket tobacco product applications, allowing the company to continue to market its products.

“The recent 11th Circuit ruling in favor of Bidi Vapor alleviated a significant barrier to our adult-focused B2B sales efforts, which we believe will once again allow us to materially scale our business, grow revenue, move toward net profitability in the future and increase shareholder value,” said Kaival Brands President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Mosser in a statement.

Mosser added that the company is working with Philip Morris to expand international distribution into new global markets. In June, Kaival Brands Innovations Group’s subsidiary, Kaival Brands International (KBI), entered into a licensing agreement with Philip Morris Products (PMP) for the development and distribution of electronic nicotine-delivery system products outside the U.S.

“We expect to begin recognizing revenues from this international licensing agreement in our fiscal fourth quarter,” said Mosser.

In July, Kaival announced the launch of PMP’s Veeba vapor product in Canada, with royalties due to KBI pursuant to the international licensing agreement.