Tobacco Firms Settle New York Tax Evasion Case

Grand River Enterprises Six Nations of Canada and Native Wholesale Supply Co. of New York have agreed to pay New York $50 million to settle allegations of tax evasion in the state.

According to the complaint, the two companies brought millions of cartons of unstamped cigarettes into New York from Canada.

Native Wholesale purchased cigarettes and tobacco products from Grand River, imported them into New York, and distributed the cigarettes to retailers in the state—despite having no license to do so. Grand River allegedly knew that the cigarettes it sold to Native Wholesale would be sold into New York without going through a New York state licensed stamping agent for prepayment of state taxes and would be neither stamped nor taxed as required by New York law.

“Hardworking New Yorkers pay taxes and so should multi-million-dollar companies,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement. “Regulating and taxing cigarettes is a critical tool to protect public health from the deadly dangers of tobacco. Today’s agreement enforces New York’s laws and will stop the overflow of unstamped cigarettes into New York.”

In addition to paying the $50 million, the companies agreed to modify their business practices to prevent future sales of unstamped cigarettes in New York.