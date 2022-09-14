InterTabac to Open in Dortmund

InterTabac will take place at the Dortmund Exhibition Center from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17. More than 600 exhibitors from all over the world are expected, presenting a wide range of products from classic tobacco products to new products.

The fair will open with a press conference on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The German Association of the Tobacco Industry and New Products will present current market data with general manager Jan Mucke and report on the challenges for the industry, according to the industry group Deutscher Zigarettenverband.