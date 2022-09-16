Kathmandu to Ban Public Tobacco Use

Kathmandu will ban the consumption of tobacco products in public places starting Sept. 17, reports Onlinekhabar.

According to Nepal’s Tobacco Products (Control and Regulatory) Act 2011, no person shall be allowed to smoke or consume tobacco in public places.

The ban will cover cigarettes, bidis and cigars as well as smokeless products such as chewing tobacco and gutka.

Violators of the rules risk fines of up to NPR100 ($0.78) and will be removed from the premises.

The city defines public places as government offices, educational institutions, libraries, health posts, airports, old age homes, orphanages, public toilets, cinema halls, theaters, restaurants and factories.