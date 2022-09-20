Christoph Peternell to Lead Hoffmann’s Tins Business

Hoffmann has named industry expert Christoph Peternell as managing director for its tins business. He replaces Andre Seiler and will be based at the company’s headquarters in Thun, Switzerland.

Peternell brings over 25 years of international experience managing production facilities and their corresponding supply chain logistics. He has an accomplished history of strategic and operational successes in various fast-moving consumer goods companies, where he served many years as interim or plant manager. His most recent position was in the infant food sector as chief operating officer of Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition, Switzerland.

Peternell joins Hoffmann amid a period of heightened investment in its tins business, which includes upgraded equipment, renewable energy to decarbonize the plant, new production lines and expanded product features.

“Christoph has demonstrated the ability to lead production and logistics teams worldwide and to maximize growth potential in various consumer sectors consistently,” said Mark Aegler, CEO of Hoffmann Neopac, in a statement. “He is joining Hoffmann at an exciting, forward-thinking time highlighted by significant near-term investments to expand capacity and product versatility. We’re delighted to welcome him to the Hoffmann family.”

Peternell holds a master’s degree in food technology, and he has completed various further diplomas in business administration. He lives with his family in Konstanz, Germany.