Taat Reports Third-Quarter Results

Taat Global Alternatives reported revenue of CAD$17.47 million ($12.93 million) and a gross profit of $567,404 for the three-month period ended July 31, 2022. Asset grew 48.77 percent to $23.38 million over the comparable 2021 quarter.

“I am very pleased with our results for FQ3 2022, as they reflect the many steps we have taken to fortify the financial landscape of the company as an integrated innovator, manufacturer and distributor of tobacco alternatives, legacy convenience offerings and other emerging product categories,” said Taat CEO Michael Saxon in a statement.

“We continue to strategically commercialize Taat as a category creator, which is now sold in thousands of stores between our U.S. and U.K. footprints, including placements in major convenience and gas chains.”