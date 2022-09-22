Vuse Widens Lead Over Juul

Vuse has widened its U.S. market share lead over Juul to double digits, reports the Winston-Salem Journal, citing the most recent Nielsen analysis of convenience store data.

The analysis, released Sept 20, covers the four-week period ending Sept. 10.

Vuse’s market share rose from 39 percent in the previous report to 39.7 percent compared with Juul declining from 29.4 percent to 28.1 percent.

Vuse, which is made by Reynolds Vapor Co., has also now edged ahead of Juul in the year-over-year comparison at 32.9 percent to 32.7 percent, respectively. It’s the first time Vuse has led the year-over-year comparison.

According to Barclays, Nielsen largely covers the big chains. For the smaller chains, the group extrapolates trends, which is why trend changes don’t appear immediately in Nielsen. Meanwhile, No. 3 Njoy dropped from 2.9 percent to 2.8 percent while Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs slipped from 1.6 percent to 1.4 percent.

Juul’s four-week dollar sales in the latest report have dropped from a 50.2 percent increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 17.7 percent decline in the latest report.

By comparison, Vuse was up 41.4 percent in the latest report while Njoy was down 5.6 percent and blu eCigs fell to 30.2 percent.

Experts attribute the growing gap between Vuse and Juul to the possibility that Juul Labs may have to pull its products from the U.S. market if the Food and Drug Administration’s marketing denial order (MDO) remains in place.

The FDA has suspended its MDO for the duration of Juul Labs’ appeal.