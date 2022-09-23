Myle Vape Opens Dubai Office

Myle Vape has opened an office and warehouse facility in Dubai to service its customers in the Middle East. The United Arab Emirates is one of Myle Vape’s most important markets in terms of brand loyalty and market share.

“This move has been in the works for some time and we could not be happier to announce this opening,” said Myle Vape co-founder and CEO Ariel Gorelik in a statement. “We have been operating from afar for too long, traveling back and forth from the USA multiple times a year, and it has become critical to the growth of our business that we made a serious move to building a major operations center in the UAE.”

Launched in 2015, Myle Vape manufactures disposables, pod systems, rechargeable devices and vape accessories that are distributed globally outside the United States.