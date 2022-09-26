FDA Seeks TPSAC Nominations

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products is requesting nominations for two individuals to serve as voting members on the Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC). According the FDA website, individuals may self-nominate or be nominated by any interested person or organization.

Nominations received on or before Nov. 25, 2022, will be given first consideration. Nominations received after Nov. 25, 2022, will be considered as later vacancies occur.

TPSAC advises the CTP in its responsibilities related to the regulation of tobacco products. The committee reviews and evaluates safety, dependence and health issues concerning tobacco products and provides appropriate advice, information and recommendations to the FDA commissioner.

The notice has been published in the Federal Register.