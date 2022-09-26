Maine Backs Out of Multi-State Juul Settlement

Maine is backing out of a multi-state settlement with Juul Labs over the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing practices after objecting to certain conditions from the company.

Maine was set to receive an estimated $11.6 million over the next six years to 10 years as part of a nearly $440 million settlement between the manufacturer and 33 states and territories. The investigation found that Juul had marketed its products to youth.

However, as part of the agreement, Juul wanted states to waive the rights of school districts to pursue their own lawsuits, according to the Maine attorney general’s office. Maine is unwilling to agree to that.

“We are disappointed in the outcome of these negotiations, but ultimately, we were unwilling to waive the rights of other entities who are also trying to hold Juul accountable for its deception,” Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a statement to The Maine Monitor.