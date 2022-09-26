Malaysia to Table ‘Endgame’ Bill

The government of Malaysia plans to table its ‘generational endgame’ (GEG) bill during the next parliamentary session in October after making amendments to address concerns by some lawmakers, reports Bloomberg.

Announced in February, the GEG would make it illegal for people born after 2007 to buy, possess or use tobacco-related products, including e-cigarettes. The bill was referred to a parliamentary select committee in August for further scrutiny amid criticism that some of its features would infringe on personal freedom.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin believes the amendments have addressed critics’ concerns.

“The enforcement powers really are focused and restricted only against distribution, manufacturing and supply,” Khairy said on Sept. 23. “We’ve clarified that in the latest amendments, so if you contravene the law in terms of GEG smoking offense, then the enforcement officer cannot frisk you; they cannot take away your computer or your phone or things like that.”

Malaysian lawmakers delayed a vote last month on the bill and referred it to the select committee to examine and make recommendations for improvement.