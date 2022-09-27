Dominican Cigar Factories Destroyed in Fire

A large fire broke out on Sept. 26 in Tamboril, Dominican Republic, destroying the Tabacalera William Ventura and Intercigar factories, reports Halfwheel.

Tabacalera William Ventura produces its own line of cigars under the ADV and McKay and ADVentura names as well as producing cigars for Caldwell Cigar Co., Bellatto Premium Cigars, Freud Cigar Co., Room101, J. London Cigars and others. Intercigar produces the Vallejuelo line as well as other brands and has also produced cigars for RBGN Rauchvergnugen.

The two companies shared the same factory building. The cause has not been identified yet, but there were no reported injuries.

Tabacalera William Ventura will move its production to a smaller factory, El Maestro, while the main facility is unavailable.

The Zona Franca La Palma complex is home to several cigar factories.