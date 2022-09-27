H.B. Fuller Appoints Celeste Mastin as President and CEO

Celeste Mastin will succeed Jim Owens as H.B. Fuller’s president and CEO, effective Dec. 4, 2022. Mastin will also join the company’s board of directors.

Mastin currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer of H.B. Fuller. Prior to joining H.B. Fuller, Mastin served as CEO of PetroChoice Lubrication Solutions, one of the largest distributors of petroleum lubrication solutions in the United States.

Prior to that, she held CEO roles at Distribution International and MMI Products, and she served in senior leadership roles at Ferro Corp. and Bostik Adhesives, now owned by Arkema. Mastin began her career at Shell Chemical Co. She currently serves on the board of directors of Granite Construction.

“It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of H.B. Fuller, and I am very proud of all that we have accomplished as a team over the last 12 years,” said Owens in a statement. “With a proven value-creation strategy, an experienced leadership team in place and positive momentum, this is the opportune time to transition the company’s leadership.

“Celeste is an outstanding leader and ideal fit with H.B. Fuller’s entrepreneurial, customer-focused, global culture. She brings strategic insights, continuity of leadership and a strong record of delivering exceptional results. I am confident the company will excel and reach new levels of financial and operational performance under her leadership.”

“I would like to thank Jim and the board for the opportunity to lead this fantastic company and the many exceptional team members who work for H.B. Fuller,” said Mastin. “H.B. Fuller has a rich history of innovating to create unique products to meet our customers’ most challenging needs and has become the world’s leading pure-play adhesives company.

“We have a winning strategy, tremendous talent and leadership, and the entrepreneurial culture that will continue this legacy. I believe strongly in our strategy and vision, and I will remain focused on expanding on these strengths to accelerate organic growth and enhance the company’s margin profile to achieve our strategic goals and reach our full potential.”