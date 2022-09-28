China: Flavored Vape Ban Takes Effect

China’s ban on flavored vapor products takes effect on Oct. 1 along with other new vaping product standards that were decided on earlier this year, reports Vaping360.

In November 2021, Chinese law was amended to bring the vapor industry under control of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, which regulates China’s tobacco products.

Vapers are rushing to buy and hoard flavored vapor products before the ban takes effect on Saturday, according to Vaping360. It is not clear yet if the ban will create a large black market in the country; China is known to punish illicit sellers harshly.

Products meant for export will not have to meet Chinese standards unless the destination country does not have its own specific standards.