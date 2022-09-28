Cuba: Tobacco Fields Destroyed in Hurricane

Cuba faced power outages across the entire island as well as the destruction of some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when Hurricane Ian hit the island’s western tip on Tuesday, reports AP.

Energy has been restored to three regions, and the Energy and Mines Ministry is working to get others back online. As of Wednesday morning, Havana, the country’s capital, was still without power.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane, devastating Pinar del Rio province, where much of the tobacco used for Cuban cigars is grown.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated, and others fled the area ahead of the arrival of Ian. So far, no fatalities have been reported.

Ian’s winds damaged one of Cuba’s most prestigious tobacco farms, Finca Robaina. “It was apocalyptic, a real disaster,” said Hirochi Robaina, owner of the farm.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the affected region, telling the population, “Although the first impact is very painful, there’s nothing to do but overcome the adversity.”