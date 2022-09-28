UPM Raflatac and Logopak Collaborate

The label manufacturer UPM Raflatac and the industrial labeling and identification solutions provider Logopak have agreed on a collaboration, which provides the first robust linerless solution in print and apply labeling.

With linerless labeling, omitting the label liner significantly increases the running length and capacity of the label rolls, saves costs and benefits the environment by reducing the carbon dioxide footprint in production and logistics, according to a joint press release. As a first step, the collaboration will improve the automatic labeling of secondary packaging.

The benefits of the collaboration for customers are realized through the compatibility between Logopak’s linerless labeling technology and UPM Raflatac’s Linerless Opticut label material.

“We have been determined to develop linerless labeling to new heights to drive both sustainability and efficiency. By joining the forces with Logopak, we can accelerate these advancements and offer first-class solutions also in the field of automated labeling,” said Ville Pollari, business segment director of paper laminates EMEIA for UPM Raflatac.

“Our vision is to make industrial labeling consistently sustainable in order to improve the eco-balance in an efficient way. By close cooperation with UPM Raflatac, we achieve a perfect interaction in the field of linerless labeling technology, which enables us to offer complete solutions for our customers, from machinery and software until consumables. This underlines our mission to make business ‘Faster. Safer. Greener,’” says Patrick Petersen-Lund, product manager for Logopak.