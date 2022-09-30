PMI to Manufacture Heatsticks in the Philippines

Philip Morris International plans to invest an additional $150 million in its Philippine affiliate Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp. (PMFTC) to add manufacturing lines that will produce specially designed heated-tobacco sticks for its smoke-free products, reports The Manila Times.

PMFTC’s cigarette manufacturing facility in Tanauan City, Batangas, will be expanded, with production beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023. The expansion is expected to generate 220 specialized jobs. PMFTC will use locally grown tobacco.

“We can say that we are proud to invest in the country’s journey to finally rid society of cigarettes by providing better alternatives to those who would otherwise continue to smoke while helping generate revenues for the government and livelihood opportunities for the people,” PMFTC President Denis Gorkun said.

In 2020, PMFTC launched PMI’s IQOS tobacco heating system in the Philippines. The company controls more than 90 percent of the local tobacco market.