Transformation Index Finds ‘Differentiated Progress’ Toward Harm Reduction

The world’s 15 largest tobacco companies have made limited progress since 2020 to reduce the harm of their products, with high-risk combustible products still accounting for around 95 percent of retail sales volume, according to the second edition of the Tobacco Transformation Index, an initiative of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World.

The Index was created to accelerate the reduction of harm caused by tobacco use by ranking the world’s 15 largest tobacco companies on their relative progress or the lack thereof. The first Index was published in 2020.

Presented during the recent GTNF 2022 conference in Washington DC, The 2022 Index evaluates tobacco companies’ behavior across six categories and 35 underlying indicators that cover measures indicative of harm reduction, from product sales to capital allocation and marketing policies.

Swedish Match ranked first in the 2022 Index, with Philip Morris International, Altria and British American Tobacco in second, third and fourth places, respectively; Djarum of Indonesia ranked last.

The key takeaways from the 2022 Index findings are as follows: