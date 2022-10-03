A Clean Sheet

A ‘Thinner’ Impact

SWM, a provider of engineered fine papers with expertise in natural fiber-based solutions, has launched a new initiative called “Thinpact” that regroups its different actions across its engineered paper division.

The company aims to set an example for the industry by researching and developing sustainable processes and solutions while being authentic and transparent about the process.

For the 2020–2030 period, SWM wants to reduce the CO2 emissions of its engineered papers business unit by 40 percent and its water withdrawal volumes by 25 percent.

“Reducing our impact is a complex process to which SWM is fully committed,” says SWM ESG Manager Marc Bettoli. “We decided to act step by step, starting with energy and waste. The first step for the reduction of carbon emissions is a program launched on Scope 1 and Scope 2—direct and energy-related—emissions. We have designed a sufficiency plan in order to get the right setting on paper machines. For instance, the drying temperature is set differently depending on the reference produced on the machine. We have also developed a plan to run the most efficient assets for the needed usage. For instance, we choose a pump with the best power, yield or technology, or we recover all possible heat from steam. The third step is the use of renewable sources of energy. For instance, we will add renewable electricity in the power mix.”

SWM has reduced its CO2 intensity—that is, the CO2 equivalent emissions per metric ton of goods produced, Scopes 1 and 2—by 11 percent between 2020 and 2021. At its largest site, Quimperle in France, the company has saved 3 percent of energy consumption year to date.

Waste reduction is also on SWM’s agenda. At Quimperle, the company plans to reduce landfill waste by 30 percent in the first year of a pilot program through internal incentives and education, waste assessment and waste valorization.

In addition to Quimperle, SWM has two other paper mills in France. This summer, France experienced the impact of climate change firsthand through a historic drought.

At the time of writing, the company’s French sites had not yet been impacted by water scarcity. “We are monitoring water levels on all sites with environmental managers at the sites, and we are in close contact with administration to [make] decisions if needed, especially in times of crisis,” says Bettoli. “We have implemented water recycling modes that were prepared for a long time. With the specific program on water management in order to reach or exceed our minus 25 percent goal for 2030, we will be prepared for upcoming historic droughts.”

Some of SWM’s energy comes from biomass. In Le Mans, for example, a biomass boiler produces steam. “We have developed a plan to roll out biomass boilers on other papermaking sites by 2030,” says Bettoli. “We are currently studying possibilities to add renewable electricity in our power mix, with the ‘Virtual Power Purchase Agreement’ approach.”

The company has also installed several energy recovery processes in its mills. The Quimperle plant, for example, both produces and burns black liquor, a byproduct of pulp processing, for energy recovery. SWM uses heat exchangers to recover energy losses of air and hot water and heat from production processes to heat its offices and buildings. It has also implemented hood closures and automatic controls to limit losses such as exhausted air.

By reusing excess water from the paper machines for dilution in the stock preparation area, the company reduces water consumption. For that purpose, SWM has implemented a fiber recovery system.

Bettoli says the company is also reshaping product design to support the development of new products that have a lower overall impact. “This approach is included in our R&D processes,” he says. “We have developed an eco-scorecard, and we are looking forward to collaborating with the industry to reduce the impact of our activities together. One recent example is the Evolute filter media product range, which is paper for filters to replace standard acetate within filters.”