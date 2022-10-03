Banned for Life

Imagine it’s 2039. You’re at one of a few remaining tobacconist stores with a former classmate, both trying to buy some combustible cigarettes. But as it happens, you were born on New Year’s Day 2009 and your friend on New Year’s Eve 2008. An ID check lets him acquire the desired smokes, but you are not allowed to buy the products—for the duration of your life.

This is a situation New Zealanders will soon be facing. In January, New Zealand unveiled its Smoke-Free Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan, an amendment of the country’s Smokefree Environments Act (1990), which seeks to take the country’s already low current smoking prevalence of just under 10 percent down to 5 percent or below within the next three years.

The proposal’s most spectacular element is a generational tobacco ban: Starting in 2023, anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2009, would be barred for life from purchasing combustible cigarettes under the new rules. Someone aged 14 when the law entered into effect would hence never be able to legally purchase tobacco. In a statement, Ayesha Verrall, the country’s associate health minister, said the government wants to make sure young people never start smoking. While it would still take decades to phase out tobacco products completely, the generation currently at school would feel the effect of the legislation very soon.

In late July, the bill passed the first reading in Parliament. It is now being reviewed by the Parliament’s public health select committee and is expected to be adopted in December. The regulation would be a world first, and implementation is likely; Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party is governing with an absolute majority.

Reactions to the proposal have been divided, according to Nancy Loucas, co-founder of Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA). The association agrees with the “smoke-free generation” in principle but remains concerned that it could be an overreach. “Our youth smoking rate is already at 1.3 percent, so many are saying it’s unnecessary and overkill,” she says. “There are concerns [that] an older sibling giving someone from the smoke-free generation [SFG] tobacco may be criminalized, and that is not acceptable. Others are saying it’s a possible human rights violation because if someone from the SFG comes of age and can drink, etc., but not buy tobacco, how can the government prevent a legal adult from a legal consumer product? The reaction has been much more negative than the government expected, I would say.”

Marewa Glover, director of the Centre of Research Excellence: Indigenous Sovereignty and Smoking, describes the strategy as “virtue signaling.” “The negative consequences of previous ‘smoke-free’ legislation are already resulting in an uptick in young people committing robberies for tobacco and being charged and imprisoned for such crimes,” she says. “Youth mental health and preventing youth suicide are a higher priority for increased intervention. The negative consequences of the proposed legislation risks will be worsening that crisis. The law will create an unnecessarily larger bureaucracy, increased enforcement activity, and more people will be diverted into the justice system. It also will set a dangerous precedent. Young people are not taking up smoking now. It is no longer considered ‘cool.’ The rationale for preventing the ‘rite of passage,’ as stated by the minister in her interview on June 21, 2022, with the editor of the Tobacco Control journal, is therefore outdated and flawed.”

The proposal not only discriminates against age. Legal experts have indicated that the generational ban will particularly target Maori and Pacific Islanders, among whom smoking prevalence is disproportionately high. According to Health New Zealand, the Maori smoking rate was 31.4 percent in 2019–2020. At 32 percent, Maori women constitute New Zealand’s highest smoking rate. According to critics, the generational tobacco ban could end up stigmatizing certain communities. “That is a very real possibility,” confirms Loucas. “The Maori and Pacifica communities are already disadvantaged, and the last thing they need is more stigma and discrimination.”

Glover, who has been working closely with Maori smokers for years, says New Zealand’s adoption of government Ministry of Health campaigns to encourage people who smoke to quit or switch to vaping is working particularly well for Maori. “There is no need for another drastic punitive law to be passed. The negative consequences already mentioned will worsen other outcomes for Maori, e.g., associated with the increase in black market activity.”