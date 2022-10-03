Failure to Launch

Another obstacle for license holders is that they have to import expertise as this is a new frontier for the country. Recruiting the right skills is expensive. The cannabis regulatory framework, which she described as very strict, has also hampered the speed at which the industry is progressing.

Maroveke said the cost implications of growing medicinal cannabis are high, citing the European Union’s good manufacturing practices (GMP), which force producers to set up facilities of a high standard of hygiene and security and hire well-trained personnel.

“You will find that for a very small project, maybe even a hectare project, one would potentially pump out not less than usd1million,” said Maroveke.

So if one is to expand, there is a need for more funding, not considering money that must be paid for the GMP compliance auditors as well as inputs, like seeds, which are not only expensive but are also imported.

Though industrial hemp is generally cheaper to produce than medicinal cannabis, the cost depends on its type, she noted. If it is botanical, which is grain hemp for the CBD flower, one should be prepared to part with at least usd200 for a 5 ha project. The market determines the standards and quality that the farmer has to put in.

“So if you’re going to do hemp for fiber and grain, it’s obviously going to be cheaper; you’re looking at usd3,000–usd4,000 a hectare. But Zimbabwe’s hemp and grain industry hasn’t developed to that extent, so we don’t have many activities in those particular subsectors of industrial hemp,” she said.