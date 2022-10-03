Poised for Growth

The year 2022 has been both challenging and exciting for Kaival Brands Innovations Group. The Melbourne, Florida, USA-based company is the exclusive distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, which is best known for its Bidi Stick vape pen, a disposable electronic nicotine-delivery system (ENDS).

In September 2021, Bidi Vapor received a marketing denial order (MDO) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its nontobacco-flavored Bidi Sticks. The company had submitted premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) for the product’s nine flavor varieties plus a tobacco and a menthol variant.

In response to Bidi Vapor’s petition for review, the FDA stayed the MDO until December 2021, after which the order was again stayed by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. On Aug. 23, 2022, Bidi Vapor won its merits case against the FDA. Granting Bidi Vapor’s petition for review, the 11th Circuit ruled that the MDO was “arbitrary and capricious,” primarily because the FDA failed to consider the relevant marketing and sales access restriction plans included in Bidi Vapor’s PMTAs.

At the time of writing, the FDA had yet to announce how it would move forward following the 11th Circuit’s decision. “FDA could seek to appeal the decision by requesting ‘en banc’ review, or a review by the entire 11th Circuit,” explains Eric Mosser, president and chief operating officer of Kaival Brands Innovations Group. “Or they might even try to petition the Supreme Court to review the decision. Regardless, we anticipate being able to continue selling and marketing our flavored products for the duration of any potential appeal, subject to FDA enforcement discretion. It is also possible FDA will simply follow the court’s instructions and review Bidi’s nontobacco PMTAs instead of trying to appeal.”

Flavors, insists Mosser, are a critical matter of public health, and Kaival is adamantly opposed to illegal underage use of tobacco and vape products. “The company has focused on limiting access via contracts with partners prioritizing retailers’ age verification policies, secret shopper audits, repackaging devices to better align with FDA guidance, no use of social media or influencers and no consumer-facing advertising,” he says. “The company even discontinued its online direct sales to consumers—while we had state-of-the-art verification practices, company leaders realized online access was a way that underage youth in general were gaining access to vaping products and decided to eliminate that potential for the Bidi Sticks.”

According to the most recent National Youth Tobacco Survey, Bidi Vapor was not among the top brands that appeal to youth. In 2021, among students who currently used e-cigarettes, Puff Bar was the most commonly reported usual brand (26.8 percent) followed by Vuse (10.5 percent), Smok (8.6 percent), Juul (6.8 percent) and Suorin (2.1 percent).