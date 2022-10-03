Transformation and Its Enemies

How should a rational and dispassionate public health advocate think about tobacco companies? How should tobacco companies think about public health?

The simple and lazy answer is that they are sworn enemies in a permanent and irreconcilable conflict. This idea has now been immortalized as a guiding principle by the World Health Organization. The “scream test” devised by Australian anti-tobacco campaigners was a crude forerunner of the WHO’s principle: “If a new policy gets no reaction from the tobacco industry, it rarely has an impact, but if the industry screams blue murder, the impact will be large.” If the industry hates it, it must be good for public health.

But what if there are policies, practices and messages that are good for the tobacco industry and public health? Or bad for both? One of the accusations frequently thrown at public health advocates who favor tobacco harm reduction is that they are doing the bidding of Big Tobacco. No one likes to be accused of that. But implicit in that accusation is either the assumption that tobacco harm reduction cannot be good for both or worse, that it is more important to hurt the tobacco industry than to serve public health. We see this playing out in the industry’s twin-track efforts to transform by migration and diversification: migration into noncombustible nicotine products and diversification into non-nicotine businesses in which they have natural commercial advantages.