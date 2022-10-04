IEVA Opposes Dutch Flavor Ban

The Independent European Vape Alliance (IEVA) has expressed concerns about the Draft Amendment of the Tobacco and Smoking Products Order for regulation of e-cigarette flavors presented by the Dutch Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sports.

According to the statement submitted by the Dutch authorities, the draft amendment intends to ban flavors other than tobacco in e-liquids in order to “reduce the temptation for young people and former smokers to purchase e-cigarettes.” The measure, authorities note, is “justified by the need to protect public health.”

The proposal also suggest that the Netherlands will be more likely to achieve its objective of a smoke-free generation by 2040 if e-cigarettes are rendered less attractive.

According to the IEVA, the proposed flavor ban is neither proportional nor necessary, as it is too strong a measure for the objective it seeks to achieve and fails the EU requirement that member states choose the means that least restricts the free movement of goods.

The IEVA insists that the ban will boost black market activity and jeopardize tens of thousands of jobs, while leading to a reduction in government revenues by reducing tax collection.