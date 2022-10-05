22nd Century Partners With Creager Mercantile

22nd Century Group has added Creager Mercantile as a distribution partner to expand availability and support for its VLN reduced nicotine content cigarette products in the U.S. state of Colorado.

Operating since 1958, Creager is a well-known wholesale supplier for a wide array of cigarette retailers, including hospital gift shops, gas stations and tobacco shops across the state. The company supports more than 1,000 stores across numerous specialty and retail store brands. Combined with 22nd Century’s previously announced partnership with Eagle Rock Distributing Company, the company now has access to thousands of potential retail sites across the state that could be serviced by its VLN distribution partners.

“We are excited to work with 22nd Century Group to make VLN available to adult smokers in Colorado who are looking for a new way to cut their ties to nicotine,” said Chip Creager, president of Creager Mercantile, in a statement. “Creager supports a diverse array of specialty stores, often advising retailers on the best new products to add to their shelves. We believe that VLN’s uniqueness as the first and only cigarette designed specifically to help smokers smoke less makes it an important and attractive product for adult smokers, and we will be actively working with our retail partners to launch VLN to their stores in the coming months.”