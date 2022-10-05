China: Flavored E-cigarettes Still Available After Ban

Many businesses in China continued selling fruit-flavored e-cigarettes after a ban on such products took effect Oct. 1.

A journalist working for Beijing Youth Daily reportedly found several stores violating the new rules, while a small number appeared to have closed.

In stores that are still in operation, the reporter saw only an estimated six vaping product on display, with only two or three varieties of products. Some stores experienced increased sales of combustible tobacco products.

In November 2021, Chinese law was amended to bring the vapor industry under control of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, which regulates China’s tobacco products.

Products meant for export will not have to meet Chinese standards unless the destination country does not have its own specific standards.