New date for UKVIA Forum and Dinner

The UKVIA Vaping Industry Forum and Celebration Dinner will now take place on Friday, Nov. 18 at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London. The event had been canceled on Sept. 9, the day after the queen’s passing.

The agenda remains the same, and the UKVIA expects some additional speakers to be part of the lineup.

“We have had a fantastic response since the event was canceled, and we are looking to accommodate some additional speakers in our program,” said UKVIA Director General John Dunne in a statement. “We would like to thank delegates, sponsors, exhibitors and dinner guests for their patience, and we look forward to seeing everyone in November at what will be the biggest B2B event in the U.K. vaping calendar.

“The occasion will be particularly poignant as the original planned forum and dinner came the day after the announcement of the queen’s death. The event will allow us to pay tribute to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.”

While the original event had been at near full capacity, more tickets for the conference and dinner have now been released.