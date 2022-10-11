Strom Nicotine Pouch Debuts in U.K.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has launched its Strom nicotine pouch in the U.K., reports Convenience Store.

Strom will be available in three flavors—fresh mint, minty orange and juicy berry—to retailers across Manchester for a six-month trial period between October and March before being rolled out to other cities across the U.K. throughout 2023 and beyond.

“Nicotine pouch sales are really gathering pace, and that’s why we’re really excited to pilot our Strom brand in Manchester before rolling out the product to the rest of the U.K.,” said Alastair Williams, STG’s U.K. country director. “Retailers would be forgiven for thinking that the nicotine pouch category is already quite crowded, but we’re coming to the market with something more authentic, premium and sophisticated than what is already out there.

“Strom offers a prolonged taste delivery, which enables an extended flavor sensation for your mouth and throat as well as providing an equal nicotine release for a consistent and smooth experience. We’re also excited to be putting a huge marketing spend behind our regional ad campaign to raise consumer awareness and drive sales.”