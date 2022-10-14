Confusion Continues About Magellan MDO

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confirmed that Magellan Technology received marketing denial orders (MDOs) on Oct. 6 for 32 products.

In response to the FDA press statement announcing the order, Magellan Technology denied having received an MDO, saying the agency had refused to accept its premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) on a technicality without reviewing the PMTA on its merits.

Magellan Technology demanded that FDA not only retract the press announcement but also issue a corrective statement making clear that FDA did not issue an MDO to Magellan and that it has not yet conducted a scientific review of Magellan’s products.

In response to an inquiry by Vaping360, the FDA reiterated that it had served Magellan Technology with an MDO.

“After reviewing premarket tobacco applications for 32 Hyde e-cigarettes, FDA issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) for these applications submitted by Magellan Technology, Inc. on Oct. 6,” the agency told Vaping360. “In addition to the MDOs issued on Oct. 6, as acknowledged by Magellan Technology, Inc. in their statement, FDA also issued a Refuse to Accept (RTA) Letter for other Hyde e-cigarette products.”