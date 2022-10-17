AVM Urges Ethics Investigation of Dick Durbin
The American Vapor Manufacturers Association (AVM) has requested that the Senate Ethics Committee investigate Illinois Senator Dick Durbin for allegedly violating Senate rules by attempting to improperly influence U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientific decisions about vaping products, according to Vaping360.
On Oct. 14, the AVM delivered a letter to the chair and vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Ethics that alleged Durbin pressured the FDA to ban all vaping products despite the agency’s premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) review process.
Citing Durbin’s track record (urging the FDA to ban vapor products via letters, Senate floor speeches, press releases and private meetings) the AVM says it believes Durbin attempted “to interfere with and influence the outcome of an ongoing executive branch agency review process in violation of Senate Ethics rules.”
“Senator Durbin’s arrogant bullying has now become a grave threat to public health,” AVM President Amanda Wheeler said in a press release. “At a time when trust in public health authorities is already shaky, Durbin’s shameful campaign to hijack federal policy on this crucial health issue should come to an immediate end.”
The letter to the Senate committee marks the second time this year that the AVM has asked a government body to investigate corruption of the FDA PMTA review process.
According to Vaping360, the ethics committee is unlikely to seriously investigate Durbin or cite him for misconduct; Durbin is Senate Majority Whip, making him the second-highest ranking Democrat in the Democratic-led body.