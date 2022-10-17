Chinese and European Vapor Groups Sign Marketing Code

The China Electronic Chamber of Commerce (ECCC) has signed The Independent European Vape Alliance’s (IEVA) recently updated Code for Responsible Marketing.

The Code for Responsible Marketing contains 14 mandatory principles, focusing on the idea that “e-cigarette marketing should not make vaping seem appealing to minors.”

“As confident as we are that e-cigarettes have significant harm reduction potential, we also recognize that they must be marketed responsibly,” said Dustin Dahlmann, president of IEVA in a statement.

“The signatories therefore only address adult smokers and e-cigarette users with their advertising and marketing to inform them about the products. Youth protection is imperative for us. We are very glad that we agreed on this with our dear colleagues from China.”