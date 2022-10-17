K&H Announces E-Vapor Symposium

The law firm Keller and Heckman will holds its Annual E-Vapor and Tobacco Law Symposium Feb. 15-16, 2023, at the Courtyard Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, California, USA.

This year’s program will feature topics designed to help vapor and deemed tobacco product manufacturers stay in compliance with rapidly evolving laws and policies.

The conference will cover marketing denial orders, FDA proposed rulemakings and youth access prevention plans, among other topics.

For more information, please visit the symposium information webpage.