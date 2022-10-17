Korean Health Ministry Sued Over Misinformation

The Korea Electronic Cigarette Association (KECA) has sued the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), demanding the government correct misinformation about e-cigarettes, reports the Korea Biomedical Review.

The KECA’s lawsuit alleges that the government caused financial damage to e-cigarette-related small business owners by releasing incorrect information via an Oct. 23, 2019, press release recommending Koreans stop using liquid e-cigarettes.

The MOHW’s recommendation was issued following an outbreak of lung injuries in the United States that was initially attributed to nicotine vapes but later determined to be associated with illicit THC products.

“According to the U.S. [Food and Drug Administration’s] notice banning the sale of liquid-type e-cigarettes, which was the basis of the MOHW’s decision that advised smokers to stop using e-cigarettes, tetrahydrocannabinol, a hemp-derived substance, was the main problem,” the KECA said.

In 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that there were 530 confirmed severe lung diseases and eight deaths in the U.S. related to the use of liquid-type e-cigarettes.

“However, at the time of the announcement of the MOHW’s recommendation, there was only one suspected case of lung damage in Korea, and even the suspected case came from a person who smoked tobacco,” the KECA said.

According to a paper published in the Journal of Korean Medical Science in December 2021, there were no cases of severe pneumonia or lung damage among liquid e-cigarette users, according to the KECA. The group stated that the MOHW’s failure to withdraw its recommendation to stop use of liquid e-cigarettes shows a neglect of its duties.

A MOHW spokesperson said it will investigate the complaint and respond to the lawsuit in conjunction with other agencies, such as the KDCA and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.