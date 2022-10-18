Hong Kong May Reverse Vapes Re-Export Ban
Hong Kong may reverse its ban on the re-export of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, reports the South China Morning Post, citing unnamed sources.
In April, the city prohibited the sale, manufacture and trade in alternative smoking products.
Authorities are now reportedly considering amending law, with eye on the billions of dollars that trade generates annually.
Hong Kong is close to Shenzhen, the world’s largest manufacturing hub for vapor devices.