ITGA Convenes in Portugal

The International Tobacco Growers Association will host its 2022 annual general meeting between Oct. 26-29 in Castelo Branco, Portugal.

The event will bring together member associations and partners from around the world.

Among other topics, participants will discuss the latest developments for the sector and industry. Representatives from Africa, Americas, Asia and Europe will present their sustainability vision, which will be complemented by the vision of leading companies.

For more information, visit https://www.itgaevents.com/events/agm-2022