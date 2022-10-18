KT&G Partners With Mirae to Develop New Businesses

KT&G and Mirae Asset Financial Group have created the New Growth Investment Partnership No. 1 to identify and develop new business areas.

“We are forming a strategic alliance with Mirae Asset for investment in new-growth industries in order to secure sustainable growth in the midst of the rapidly changing business environment and to identify businesses of new plant species,” said Lee Woong-kyu, a representative of KT&G’s growth and investment department, in a statement.

He explained that KT&G will invest in new business areas while strengthening capacity of its existing businesses.