New Data Reveals Political Strength of Vapers

A survey released by Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) demonstrates the influence of the “vape vote,” referencing the millions of Americans who use vapor products to stay away from cigarettes, to impact the 2022 U.S. mid-term elections.

“This data conclusively proves how the vaping vote can influence elections,” said Tim Andrews, ATR’s director of consumer issues “Vapers are very active in political issues. Almost four in five voters who vape said they are likely speak out on vaping issues.

“Supporting consumers right to quit smoking through vaping isn’t only the morally right thing to do – it’s the politically smart thing to do. Our exclusive polling data shows that vapers are significantly more likely to vote for a candidate who opposes tax increases or flavor bans on vaping products.

According to Andrews, there are 20 million adult vapers in the United States. That equates to at least 45,000 in each Congressional district, he says—enough to make the difference in a close election. ATR’s survey found that two in three vapers are likely to vote for a candidate aligned with them on vaping policy.

In 2016, Senator Ron Johnson credited his come-from-behind victory in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate election to the ‘vape vote.” Survey data found that vapers lean Democratic, but are willing to switch their vote for a pro-vaping candidate. There is clearly potential for vaping voters to change close races.

“Vaping is shown to be 95 percent less harmful than cigarettes and has the potential to save 6.6 million American lives over the next 10 years,” said Andrews. “Supporting the right of Americans to access lifesaving vaping products should be a no-brainer for all candidates in this year’s midterms. Vaping not only saves lives – it can also save an election campaign”