‘PMI Plans to Raise Swedish Match Offer’

Philip Morris International plans to raise its offer for Swedish Match, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

In May, PMI made a bid of about $16 billion for the Swedish company, which is best known for its smokeless products, including the successful Zyn nicotine pouches that have been taking the U.S. market by storm. Swedish Match’s board of directors recommended shareholders accept the offer, but some investors, including Elliott Management Corp., object, saying the bid undervalues their firm.

Raising the offer is made easier for PMI by the gains of the U.S. dollar against the Swedish currency since the deal was struck. Other factors that went into the revised offer were inflation, volatility in equity markets and changes in interest rates, one of the Wall Street Journal sources said.

In related news, PMI has struck a deal with Altria to buy back the U.S. commercialization rights for IQOS, Philip Morris’s heated tobacco device.

IQOS and the proposal to buy Swedish Match are part of PMI’s strategy to generate more than half of its annual net revenue from smoke-free products by 2025, up from about 30 percent currently.