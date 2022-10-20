PMI Sweetens Bid for Swedish Match

Philip Morris Holland Holdings (PMH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International has increased the price of its bid to SEK116 ($10.34) per share from the SEK106 per share offered in May. The company announced it would not further increase the price in its revised offer.

According to PMI, the new price offered represents a premium of 52.5 percent compared to Swedish Match’s closing share price of SEK76.06 on May 9, 2022; 52.9 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price of SEK75.86 during the 30 trading days ending May 9, 2022; and 60.4 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price of SEK72.33 during the 90 trading days ending May 9, 2022.

“We believe the best and final price in our revised offer for Swedish Match provides very compelling value for the shareholders of both Swedish Match and PMI,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak in a statement.

“The price in the revised offer primarily reflects the higher net value to PMI related to the portion of Swedish Match’s cash flows that are generated in U.S. dollars, given currency movements since the initial offer was announced in May.

“Moreover, we believe that the deterioration in the global economic outlook, equity markets and the interest rate environment since the time of the initial offer strengthens yet further the attractiveness of the revised offer to Swedish Match’s shareholders. The revised offer retains a 90 percent acceptance condition, which is critical to capture the full potential of the combination. Should the offer fail, we are well prepared to proceed autonomously to develop IQOS and the rest of our smoke-free portfolio in the U.S.”