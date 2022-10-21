ITC Reports Strong Quarter

ITC of India reported continued strong performance across its business segments for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, 2022. The company’s gross revenue and EBITDA were up 27.1 percent year-one-year.

Revenue from the cigarettes segment was up 23.3 percent over the comparable 2021 quarter, benefiting from a stable fiscal environment and authorities’ enforcement actions against the illicit tobacco trade.

“As seen in the past, stability in taxes on cigarettes, backed by deterrent actions by enforcement agencies, continues to enable volume recovery for the legal cigarette industry from illicit trade, thereby engendering domestic demand for Indian tobaccos, while also mitigating loss of tax revenue to the exchequer,” ITC wrote in a statement.

“The company continues to engage with policy makers for a framework of equitable, non-discriminatory, pragmatic, evidence-based regulations and taxation policies that balance the economic imperatives of the country and tobacco control objectives, cognizing for the unique tobacco consumption pattern in India.”

ITC also reported progress in the construction of a modern facility to manufacture and export nicotine and nicotine derivatives, which is carried out by the company’s wholly owned IndiVision subsidiary.

Designed to manufacture high-purity nicotine derivatives conforming to U.S. and EU pharmacopoeia standards, the facility is expected to be commissioned by the end of the current financial year