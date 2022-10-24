Philippines Starts Consultation for New Vape Law

The Philippines Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will begin consulting the public for the crafting of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the country’s new vape law today, reports ABS-CBN News

“For private stakeholders who have an interest on the crafting of the IRR, they are included, and we will consider all inputs or all comments that were sent,” said DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo.

The Philippines’ Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Act governs the importation, manufacture, sale, distribution and use of vape products. Among other measures, it calls for lowering the vaping age to 18 from 21.

The DTI was tasked to craft the IRR, following the transfer of the regulation of vapes from Food and Drug Administration.

The proposal was submitted to the Presidential Palace on June 24, days before then-President Rodrigo Duterte stepped down from office. Because the executive branch did not act on it within 30 days, the proposed legislation lapsed into law in July.