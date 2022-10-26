Greenbutts to Attend COP27

Greenbutts will be joining the official Canadian delegation at COP27, the United Nations Climate Change Conference of 2022.

The company will bring attention to the issue of plastic pollution caused by cigarette filters and highlight its ability to assist in the transition away from cellulose acetate filters used in the global tobacco industry, a problem the U.N. describes as “the most discarded waste item worldwide.”

“We are honored to be invited to participate in COP27 as part of the official Canadian delegation, where we intend to shed meaningful light on the global crisis of single-use plastic cigarette filters and offer an impactful solution,” said Luis Sanches, chief strategy officer of Greenbutts, in a statement.

“Greenbutts is in a unique position to deliver a sustainable innovation that can drastically decrease the amount of harmful plastic that is discarded every day and ends up in our oceans. Our IP and technology have advanced greatly, and we believe that we can now offer this solution to the global tobacco industry for mass implementation, effectively ending the reliance on single-use plastic filters,” said Tadas Lisauskas, CEO of Greenbutts.

Since 2010, Greenbutts has worked with R&D institutions, tobacco companies and industry experts to develop biodegradable filter technology. The company has developed and patented a “zero-plastic” filter that is 100 percent biodegradable and water dispersing.

This year’s COP will take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 6–18.