Swiss Government Proposes E-cigarette Taxes

The Swiss government has proposed new taxes for electronic cigarettes, reports SWI.

Under the plan, reusable cigarettes would be subject to a levy of CHF0.20 ($0.20) per milliliter of liquid and disposable e-cigarettes would attract a tax of CHF1 per milliliter of liquid regardless of the nicotine content.

The higher tax rate for single use e-cigarettes is intended to deter underage consumption.

The proposal is forecast to bring in around CHF13.8 million in extra tax revenues per year.

Earlier this year, voters supported a ballot to limit advertising for all tobacco products that may be seen by young people.