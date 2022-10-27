VLN Debuts in “Four Corners” States

22nd Century Group is launching its VLN reduced nicotine content in the “Four Corners” states—Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. The company will leverage both existing partners and new distribution networks. VLN was previously introduced in Colorado and Illinois.

“With the addition of three more states, we are moving ahead with our plans to rapidly make our innovative products available to a much larger portion of the adult smoker population in the United States,” said John J. Miller, president of 22nd Century’s Tobacco Business, in a statement.

“This is a massive market in need of new solutions to help adult smokers smoke less. Every 1 percent share of the U.S. market equates to approximately $800 million in sales at the register, which is about $500 million in revenue to a premium cigarette manufacturer.

“These four states will demonstrate our scalable and repeatable state launch blueprint for VLN, which we are now leveraging to rapidly put our product in front of an ever-growing population of adult smokers looking for a way to smoke less.

“Additionally, we have the benefit of favorable MRTP excise tax structures for tobacco products sold in Utah and New Mexico, similar to the beneficial programs in Colorado, that can assist us in getting the word out to adults who can benefit from our products.

22nd Century Group’s proprietary VLN cigarettes smoke, smell, and taste like a cigarette but contain approximately 95 percent less nicotine than conventional cigarettes, a level shown to be non-addictive, according to 22nd Century Group.