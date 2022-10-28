Altria and JT Partner to Sell Heating Products in the U.S.

The JT Group and Altria Group, through their Japan Tobacco International and Philip Morris USA subsidiaries, have established a joint venture to market and commercialize heated tobacco sticks (HTS) products in the U.S. with Ploom-branded devices and Marlboro-branded consumables.

The two groups also signed a long-term, non-binding global memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore commercial opportunities for a wide range of potentially reduced-risk products (RRP).

“As part of our strategic focus on HTS, we’re very enthusiastic to launch our Ploom brand in the U.S., the world’s largest RRP market in value, through our partnership with the market leader, Altria,” said Masamichi Terabatake, president and CEO of the JT Group’s tobacco business, in a statement.

“We also look forward to entering into a long-term strategic collaboration with Altria to further explore global commercial opportunities in the RRP category. I strongly believe that this cooperation will increase the global harm reduction possibilities for adult consumers and drive incremental value for the JT Group and Altria.”

“We are excited to begin a new partnership with JT Group, a leading international tobacco company,” said Altria CEO Billy Gifford in a statement. “We believe this relationship can accelerate harm reduction for adult smokers across the globe.”

“We believe moving beyond smoking in the U.S. requires multiple FDA-authorized products within each smoke-free category to appeal to a diverse range of adult smokers. We believe that our joint venture and pipeline of heated tobacco products position us well to increase adoption of smoke-free products.”

The joint venture establishes a new company, Horizon Innovations, for the U.S. commercialization of current and future HTS products owned and developed by either party. Horizon will commercialize HTS products in the U.S. under the Ploom and Marlboro trademarks.

JTI will have a 25 percent economic interest in Horizon to reflect its HTS product contribution. PM USA will have a 75 percent economic interest, reflecting the company’s strong distribution network and infrastructure, as well as its initial capital contribution of $150 million to Horizon.

Subsequent capital contributions made to Horizon will be split according to the parties’ respective economic interest. JTI and PM USA will both maintain independent ownership of their respective intellectual properties, including any IP acquired after the formation of the joint venture that supports the development of future HTS products.