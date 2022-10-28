Jacinto Hernandez to Join Altria Board

Jacinto “Jase” Hernandez will join Altria’s board of directors on Nov. 1, 2022.

“Jase brings a significant and deep understanding of the tobacco landscape following his years as an investment analyst covering the U.S. tobacco industry,” said Kathryn McQuade, independent board chair, in a statement. “Our board believes that his industry expertise and financial background will help further advance Altria’s focus on ‘moving beyond smoking’ in pursuit of its vision.”

Hernandez served as a partner and investment analyst for Capital Group and its subsidiary, Capital World Investors. He joined the Capital Group companies in August 2000 and retired in June 2022 after having spent 22 years covering a variety of industries, including U.S. tobacco, helping lead the research portfolio for one of the largest growth mutual funds in the world and serving in key leadership roles. Hernandez is a director of Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

He will serve as a member of the finance and innovation committees.

In addition, W. Leo Kiely III, a director since 2011, will retire from service on the board following completion of his current term.

“We thank Leo for his many contributions in his more than a decade of service to Altria,” said McQuade.