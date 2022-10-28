Swedish Match Board Supports PMI’s Revised Offer

Swedish Match’s board of directors has advised shareholders to accept Philip Morris International revised offer for the company.

In May, PMI bid about $16 billion for Swedish Match. Swedish Match’s board of directors recommended shareholders accept the offer, but some investors, including Elliott Management Corp., objected, saying the bid undervalues their firm.

Earlier this month, PMI increased the price of its bid to SEK116 ($10.34) per share from the SEK106 per share offered in May.

The offer represents a premium of 52.5 percent compared to the closing share price of SEK76.06 on May 9, 2022 (the last day of trading prior to market speculation regarding a potential public offer for the company); a premium of 52.9 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price of SEK75.86 for the shares during the last 30 trading days ended on May 9, and a premium of 60.4 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price of SEK72.33 for the shares during the last 90 trading days ended on May 9.

The resolution to support PMI’s revised offer was supported by all Swedish Match board members except Pär-Ola Olausson, who believes that Swedish Match has the competence and the experience to remain independent in the long-term and that the terms of the revised offer do not reflect the long-term fundamental value of the company, according to a company statement.

The acceptance deadline for PMI’s offer is Nov. 4, 2022.