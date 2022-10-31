Imperial Launches Blu 2.0 in U.K.

Imperial Brands has launched Blu 2.0, a new vaping device that replaces its existing Myblu system, in the U.K., reports The Grocer.

According to Imperial Brands, the new product offers a smoother and richer vaping experience due to its ceramic heating pod technology, which replaces the previously used cotton wick option. It also features a longer-lasting battery and bigger 1.9 mL volume liquid pods.

The new device also comes with a magnetic lock feature and “power tap,” which enables users to easily check the battery level.

Imperial has also launched a new range of six flavored liquids for use with the system: Golden Tobacco, Polar Menthol, Fresh Mint, Berry Mix, Blueberry Ice and Fresh Mango. All come in 9 mg and 18 mg nicotine strength variants.

“Through the launch of Blu 2.0, we’ve developed a product that looks better, tastes better and lasts longer than before to provide consumers with the next-generation vape product they’re looking for,” said Tom Gully, Imperial Tobacco head of consumer marketing for the U.K. and Ireland.