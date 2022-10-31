ITGA Appoints New Leaders

The International Tobacco Growers’ Association (ITGA) has named José Javier Aranda as its new president and Adam Gordon Strong as its new vice president, the organization announced in press note.

The appointments came during the group’s annual general meeting Oct. 26-29 in Castelo Blanco, Portugal.

The gathering was the first-in person annual meeting in two years. The previous two events were held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, grower called for greater inclusion in consultations shaping the future of the sector, such as those conducted by the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

While tobacco prices have generally been up due to crop shortages in key markets, growers around the world have had to contend with skyrocketing inflation and rapidly rising costs of production.