Zimbabwe: Tobacco Sales Hit $650 Million

Zimbabwe earned US$650 million during the 2022 tobacco marketing season, which closed Oct. 21, reports All Africa. The figure was up from US$589 million last year.

In a statement announcing the end of the 2022 tobacco marketing season, the Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) expressed delight with improved sales volumes and deliveries to auction floors.

The value of sales was up 10.3 percent over last year while volume increased 0.75 percent, according to the regulatory body.

As of Oct. 21. 2022, a total of 212,711,370 kg of tobacco had been sold compared with 211,100,219 kg sold during the same period in 2021.

“The increase in tobacco sold as well as the value is evidence of our efforts as an industry to establish a US$5 billion industry by 2025,” said the TIMB.